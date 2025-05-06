Thelma Spieth (1963 – 2025)

(Member Of Stryker United Brethren Church)

Thelma Ruth Spieth, age 61, of Pioneer, passed away on May 3, 2025, surrounded by her family, at the Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice Center. Thelma was a nurse and homemaker.

Thelma was born on July 8, 1963, in Oregon, Ohio, to the late Norman and LaJane (Cameron) Vermillion. She graduated from Stryker High School in 1981.

She later obtained her Bachelor’s Degree and became a registered nurse. On June 1, 2002, she married Lawrence “Larry” Spieth, who preceded her in death in 2021.

Thelma was active in the Boy Scouts for many years. She also earned her black belt in martial arts. Thelma was a lifelong member of the Stryker United Brethren Church.

Surviving Thelma are her sons, Nicholas Buff, Noah Buff, and Lawrence Spieth, Jr.; siblings, Norman (Linda) Vermillion, II, Mary Jane (Christine) Vermillion, Daniel (Debra) Vermillion, Jennifer (Keiran) Smith, and Timothy (Christopher) Vermillion; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents; brother, Donald Vermillion; and grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Vermillion and Milton and Thelma Cameron.

Visitation for Thelma will be on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm, at the Stryker United Brethren Church. A funeral service will be on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11am, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at the Stryker Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Spieth family.