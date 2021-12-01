Theodore “Ted” Bunce (1932-2021)

Theodore “Ted” G. Bunce, 89 of Camden, Michigan passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home of Montpelier. He was born on August 8, 1932 in Camden Township, Michigan to Earl and Lois (Converse) Bunce.

He graduated from Camden Frontier High School and then went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954.

In 1953 he married Janet E. Cellars and she survives. Ted was a retired railroad engineer for Conrail after 43 ½ years of employment. He also was an Amboy Township farmer for most of his life.

Ted is survived by his wife Janet of 68 years, four children Reed (Mary Anne) Bunce of Camden, Rodney (Nancy) Bunce of Camden, Rene’e (Jeff) Titus of Jonesville, Michigan and Randall Bunce of Hillsdale, Michigan; sisters Virginia Cattell and Linda Gala both of Florida; sisters in-laws Marjorie Bunce of Arizona and Virginia Cellars of Colorado and Janice Van Wagner of Indiana and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bruce Bunce and brothers in-law Floyd Van Wagner and Robert Cellars.

At this time there will be no visitation or services for Ted. Those wishing to made a donation in Ted’s honor may direct memorials to Elara Caring Hospice or Evergreen Manor Nursing Home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com