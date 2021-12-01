Mary Short (1926-2021)

Mary Irene Short, age 95, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Short worked alongside her husband for twenty-nine years, from 1967-1996, operating Short’s Drive-in in Edgerton. She enjoyed fishing, quilting, and spending time in Florida.

She also loved to decorate cakes for the grandkids special occasions.

Mary Irene Short was born on September 3, 1926, in Butler, Indiana, the daughter of Eber and Clara (Healy) Oberlin. She married Maurice E. Short on January 24, 1947, in Butler, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1996.

Survivors included two daughters, Nancy Stark, of Edgerton, and Peggy Jackson, of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Steven Stark, Brian (Kim) Stark, Christopher Stark, Koren Jackson, and Harley Jackson; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Elma Ball, Elnora Moughler, Betty DeLong, Martha Curcio and Annabell Hullinger; four brothers, Roscoe, Howard, Harry and Bob Oberlin; her son-in-law, Ronald Stark; one grandson, Jason Scott; and one granddaughter, Renee Stark.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes, private family services will be held with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.