Theresa Edwards (1963-2021)

Theresa Annette Edwards, age 58, of Delta, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday, July 29, 2021, following a brief illness.

Theresa was born May 16, 1963, in Springfield, Ohio to Gerald and Leona (Williams) Edwards. Theresa spent most of her life in Delta, where she made many friends and was loved by all who knew her. She was a member of Delta Church of Christ and she loved to sing.

Theresa is survived by her father and step-mother, Barbara, as well as sisters; Sherry Martinez, Beth (Mike) McGirt, and Kimberly Lutheran, all of Delta; sister-in-law, Vicki Edwards of Sidney, Ohio; brothers, Simon (Kelly) Edwards of Waterville, Ohio and Kristofer Edwards of Delta. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, and brother, Phillip Edwards.

Visitation for Theresa will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Grisier-Wiegel Funeral Home in Delta. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Delta Church of Christ, with Pastor Dave Underwood, officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Delta Church of Christ.

