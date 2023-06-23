Thomas Becker (1931 – 2023)

(Lived In Rural Wauseon)

Veteran

Thomas R. Becker, age 91, of rural Wauseon, passed away on June 23, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Thomas was a tool and die maker for many years.

Thomas was born on July 18, 1931, in Wauseon, to the late Ray and Verla (Miller) Becker. On August 20, 1973, he married the love of his life, Evelyn, who preceded him in death in 2022. This August, they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

He served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Thomas was an avid antique car collector, belonging to the Irish Hill Car Club.

He also dearly loved animals. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Surviving Thomas is his son, Ronald (Teresa) Eller of Adrian, MI; son, Richard (Traci) Eller of Tucson, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; parents; daughters, Cindra Weber and Debra Lowe; grandson, Justin Schmidt; infant granddaughter, Abigail Eller; and all of his siblings.

Services will be scheduled for a later date. Updated service details may be found on the funeral home website, www.grisierfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Becker family.