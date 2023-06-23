Lynn Stough (1934 – 2023)

(Longtime Member Of Bryan Volunteer Fire Department)

Lynn D. Stough, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, Ohio.

Lynn was born December 21, 1934, in Williams County, Ohio, son of the late Myron “Mike” D. and Violet E. (Siegel) Stough.

He was a 1952 graduate of Bryan High School. Lynn married Norma J. Hildebrandt on October 13, 1956, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. Lynn owned and operated an auto repair shop and was a co-owner of Stough’s Paint Store with his sister.

He also worked for Snap-On Tools and Pepsi-Cola as a salesman and worked as a Custodian at Bryan City Schools. Lynn was a founding member of the Williams County EAA – Chapter #816, 20+ year member of the Toledo EAA – Chapter #582, Fort Wayne EAA – Chapter #2, 35+ year member of the Bryan Kiwanis Club, 32+ year member of the Bryan Volunteer Fire Department, and one of the original members of the Williams County Search and Recovery Team.

Lynn loved airplanes and held his private pilot’s license for many years. He also often could be found tinkering in his repair shop, restoring automobiles.

In his younger years, Lynn was an avid and successful racecar driver, running in the tri-county area.

Lynn is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Norma of Bryan, Ohio; three children, Lex Stough of Springfield, Ohio, Dwight (Deb) Stough of Archbold, Ohio, and Brenda Hageman of Pettisville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Matthew Hageman, Dalton (Trish) Hageman, Katie (Maxx) Martinez, Kevin Stough, Liza (Russ) Concordia, Melissa (Charles) Martin, and Jesse Felix; four great-grandchildren, Hannah (Jacob) Foldy, Aiden Hageman, Arjay Concordia, and Heston Concordia; and a great-great-grandson on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marlene Middaugh; and an infant brother, Doyle Stough.

Visitation for Lynn D. Stough will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:45 P.M. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, with a firefighter walk-through beginning at 6:45 P.M. Funeral services for Lynn will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe Street, Ste 1, Sylvania, Ohio 43560.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.