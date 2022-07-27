Thomas Dawe (1942-2022)

Facebook

Thomas Matthew Dawe, age 80, of Liberty Center, was called home to his Lord and waiting wife and daughter, early Monday morning, July 25, 2022 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

Tom was born in Toledo on June 11, 1942 to Thomas M. Dawe Sr. and Jane (Dawe) Hufford.

He graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1960 and married his true love, JoAnn Vollmer on July 25, 1964 and together shared 55 years together until her passing on August 26, 2019.

After attending the University of Toledo and achieving his certification as a steam and boiler engineer, Tom served with Sun Oil Company as the operator for refinery plant #9 in Oregon, Ohio.

During his 30 years of work for Sunoco, he also farmed and continued even after retiring from his engineering duties.

Tom enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working and playing with his beloved dachshund dogs. When having the opportunity, he also loved to travel the United States and abroad.

Left to always cherish his memory are his children, Michelle (Scott) Drummond and Michael (Christina) Dawe; son-in-law, Troy Emrick; grandchildren, Ryan-Michael, Roland-Daniel, Noah, Christian, Alyssa and Braden.

In addition to his wife, JoAnn, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Emrick on March 3, 2020.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, Ohio 43558.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.