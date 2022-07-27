Cynthia Geren (1961-2022)

Facebook

Cynthia Michelle Geren, 61, of Hendersonville, TN and formerly of Montpelier, passed away on July 24, 2022 at Promedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

She was born on July 11, 1961 in Havelock, North Carolina to Lavone and Joan Kay (Gleason) Cox.

Cynthia graduated from Montpelier High School in 1979. On September 14, 2002 she married the love of her life, Larry D. Geren in Montpelier.

Cynthia previously worked as the head cook for the Montpelier School District and most recently worked at Marshalls in Fort Wayne, IN.

She attended Cedar Creek Church in Perrysburg and was formerly a member of the Montpelier Civic League. Cynthia loved many things.

She loved spontaneous road trips with her husband, walks along the beach, flowers, cooking, trips to the winery and most of all her grandchildren.

Cynthia was a collector of nutcrackers and Longaberger baskets. She was always up for playing cards and wanted others to join in the fun.

Cynthia enjoyed getting gifts for others, whether it be Christmas gifts, birthday presents or simply just because.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of almost 20 years, Larry Geren; mother, Kay Cox of Montpelier; four daughters, Tiffany (Chase) Thomas of Montpelier, Allison (Todd) Hendricks of Monclova, Brittany (Kyle Rummel) Geren of Pioneer and Ashley Skiles of Edon; nine grandchildren, Kolbee, Cashe, Kendyl and Taitym Thomas, Teddy Hendricks, Nathan and Koner Rummel, Kaydence O’Connor and Alaina Castillo; one sister, Laura (Brian) Beck of Montpelier; one brother, Steve (Laura) Cox; and two nephews, Nathan (Marinna) Buehrer and Nick Buehrer. She was preceded in death by her father, Lavone Cox.

Visitation for Cynthia will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 2-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held on July 28, 2022 at 10 am at the funeral home with Pastor Roy Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be given in Cynthia’s memory to Christian Healthcare Ministries (chministries.org) or to The Victory Center (thevictorycenter.org).

