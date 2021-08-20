Thomas Gigax (1942-2021)

Thomas A. Gigax, age 79, of Delta, passed away late Wednesday night, August 18, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. He was born on June 1, 1942 in Toledo and one of four children to the late John Gigax and Dorothy (Craig) Gigax.

Tom graduated from Swanton High School. On July 17, 1998 he married Cheryl Schmidt and together shared 23 loving years together.

Tom owned the Beachwood Restaurant in Swanton for many years. He later served as a cook and manager of various restaurants before retiring. He enjoyed visiting with his friends and catching up on the local news around town.

Along with his wife, Cheryl Gigax, he is survived by his stepchildren, Teresa (Jeffrey) Spalding, Amy Klauda and Jedediah Klauda; Gina and Jodi; brothers, John Gigax and Douglas (Shirley) Gigax; grandchildren, Jason, Garret, Effie and Jeffrey.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry Gigax.

In honoring his wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a charity of their choice in Tom’s name.

