Thomas Jeffries Sr. (1952-2022)

Thomas Michael Jeffries Sr., age 69, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away Christmas night, December 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Hamden, Ohio on December 31, 1952 to the late Byrdie H. Jeffries and Frances (Deckard) Jeffries.

Thomas was a lifelong member of the Teamsters and drove truck for over 40 years.

His work employment included Sentle Trucking for 6 years, PIE Trucking for 10 years and retired from Holland Trucking after 25 years of service.

Thomas enjoyed good fried chicken, visiting car shows, listening to Willie’s Roadhouse on Sirius XM Radio, watching old westerns; especially Gun Smoke and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Sue Culp; children, Ryan Lee (Colleen) Jeffries of Swanton, Thomas Michael II (Kathleen) Jeffries of Tontogany, Ohio and Betsy Lynette (Mike) Blessing of Delta; grandchildren, Robert Jeffries, William Jeffries, Michael Blessing II, Kaitlyn Miller, LeaAnn Jeffries, Nicholas Yockey, Mikala Jeffries and Thomas Jeffries III; great grandchildren, Macie Jeffries, Brantley Jeffries, Olivia Jeffries, Ryleigh Winters, Vincent Hood and Paisley Hood; siblings, Margaret Joan Martin, Byrdie Gene Jeffries, Earnest Franklin Jeffries, Larry Lee Jeffries, Marian Ruth Bordner, Ginger Raye Klostermeier, Jerry Lynn Lowe, Gary William Jeffries and Cindy Elizabeth Klostermeier.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no public services.

A special thank you to nurses, Julie and Danielle; nurse’s aide, Ashley and caregiver, Angie.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

