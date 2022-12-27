Nathaniel Albring (2002-2022)

Nathaniel Thomas Albring of Delta, our beloved son, and brother, age 20, passed away on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Nathaniel was born on August 13, 2002, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.

Nathaniel was an energetic young boy, playing with his three brothers and always keeping his parents busy.

On June 2, 2005, Nathaniel suffered a near drowning accident that left him severely disabled.

Nathaniel’s parents and brothers, along with some special nurses, took care of him at home.

Throughout his journey, Nathaniel opened many hearts. He helped the world to see the life of a child with a disability.

He showed the world what unconditional love could be. He taught strangers to give of themselves to help others. He helped us understand what true love really is.

Though he could not speak, he motivated us to never give up. With all of this motivation, his family was able to travel with him to Russia for Stem Cell Therapy.

He encountered so many memorable people that became an important part of his life.

Nathaniel enjoyed quiet days in his room, listening to classical music, and resting on his therapy mat with his furry companions Ella and Emme.

He enjoyed his therapy lights and all the great nurses and therapist who came to visit.

Nathaniel is survived by his parents Jeff and Jill, brothers: Matthew, Logan, and Koby; and grandparents: Robert Hays (Connie), and Thomas Albring; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers: Patricia McCready, Judith Hays, and Carol Albring.

Our family is so incredibly grateful for all the wonderful people who have reached out to make Nathaniel’s life better. We could not have gotten through this journey without you.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the “Nathaniel Albring Nursing Scholarship Fund” care of the Delta Superintendents Office, 504 Fernwood St., Delta, Ohio 43515.

Nathaniel’s journey wouldn’t have been the same without all the wonderful nurses who provided him excellent care.

A time of celebration for Nathaniel’s life will be held from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Waterside Monclova Community Center, 7062 Longwater Dr., Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Nathaniel’s obituary was prepared with love and care by his family.