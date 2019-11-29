Thomas Zimmerman (1948-2019)

Thomas Lee Zimmerman, age 71, of Archbold, and formerly of Fayette, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in his home. Prior to his retirement he been a custodian at the former Peter Stamping in Fayette and then at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

Thomas was born in Hudson, Michigan on June 6, 1948, the son of Cisco and Sylvia M. (Downing) Zimmerman. He is survived by two brothers, Jerry (Carolyn) Zimmerman of Defiance, John (Linda) Zimmerman of Pioneer; half-brother, William (Sally) Mapes of Fayette; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Fayette. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

