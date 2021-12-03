Three Fulton County Men Sentenced On Drug Related Charges

Three individuals were sentenced on November 24, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Isaiah Solomon, 22, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He possessed and sold Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Solomon to 12 months in prison for Aggravated Trafficking In Drugs and to 8 months in prison for Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 20 months.

Kyle Cervantes, 27, of Delta, Ohlo, previously pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest and Possession of Cocaine. He resisted arrest, and he possessed Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Cervantes to CCNO for 90 days for Resisting Arrest, and to 10 months in prison for Possession of Cocaine. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 10 months.

Kyle Wilson, 26, Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin. He possessed Heroin.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Wilson to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, stay at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, and address his outstanding Warrant from Michigan once he is released from the SEARCH Program.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Wilson spending 11 months in prison.