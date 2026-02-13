Three-Vehicle Crash In Defiance County Kills Alvordton Woman

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Adams Township, Defiance County. The crash occurred on Domersville Road near Flory Road at 9:04 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was northbound on Domersville Road. A 2008 Chrysler Town & Country and 2023 GMC Sierra were southbound on Domersville Road.

The driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu went left of center into the path of the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country, resulting in a collision, which left both vehicles disabled.

The GMC Sierra was struck by debris from the crash. The Chevrolet Malibu remained in the roadway. The Chrysler Town & Country went off the west side of the roadway. The GMC Sierra came to a controlled stop.

The Chevrolet Malibu was operated by a juvenile driver, who was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. The juvenile was transported to Defiance Regional ProMedica Hospital from the scene with serious injuries. He was later flown to Columbus Children’s Hospital by ProMedica Air.

The Chrysler Town & Country was operated by Jennifer Bartlett, age 47, of Alvordton, who was not wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash. Mrs. Bartlett sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

Robert Sabo III, age 40 of Terre Haute, Indiana, was a passenger in the Chrysler who was not wearing his seat belt. Mr. Sabo III was transported to Defiance Regional ProMedica Hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

The GMC Sierra was operated by Cameron Stork, age 25, of Defiance Ohio who was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Mr. Stork did not sustain any injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Township Fire, Defiance City EMS, South Richland EMS, ProMedica Air and John’s Towing. This crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to never text and drive distracted and to always wear your safety belt.