Thursday Evening Tornadoes Confirmed In Northwest Ohio

On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with an EF-2 rating struck the Point Place neighborhood of Toledo, Ohio on Thursday evening.

The NWS Cleveland branch estimated that the tornado had a peak wind speed of 130 mph. It traveled for 2 miles and had a width of 300 yards.

The tornado lasted for four minutes, starting at 6:06 p.m. No one was hurt.

The NWS said that more information will be released later on Friday.

The tornado in Point Place was one of several that were reported in northwest Ohio on Thursday evening, as a severe thunderstorm brought hail and strong winds to the area. The tornado caused extensive damage, including uprooted trees and major roof damage.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for the northeast part of Lucas County, Monroe County, Erie County, Ottawa County, Sandusky County, Seneca County and Huron County as the storm moved through the area around 6 p.m.

Officials warned residents in the impacted areas of north Toledo to stay inside their homes even after the storm passed. The storm knocked down power lines and may have caused gas leaks, officials said.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said on Thursday that he thinks this was the first tornado to hit the city since 1965.

(Photos submitted via social media)