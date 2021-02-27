Tim Sonnenberg (1947-2021)

Tim Sonnenberg, age 73, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Toledo Hospital. Tim was the son of Victor and Frances (Miller) Sonnenberg of Holgate, Ohio.

Tim served as County Agriculture and 4-H Extension Agent with The Ohio State University in Hocking County in the early 1970’s. He was also a dairy farmer in Henry County, on the family farm in the mid 70’s – 80’s. Tim then served as Senior Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Ohio for 24 years, retiring in 2012.

Tim also retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Col. serving 38 years active duty and in the Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard. Tim and his wife Diane were Lecturers at Makumira Lutheran Seminary, Tanzania, Africa and at Voi Lutheran Bible School, Kenya – East Africa.

Tim was preceded in death by his son, Rob. He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Dusty (Cheryl), Carey (Naomi), Jill (Jeremiah) Brinke and Ladd (Sara). He had 9 grandchildren and a sister, Vickie (Tom) Andres and brother, Steve (Karen) Sonnenberg.

Funeral services will be private for Tim’s immediate family only. Private interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

For those wishing to support his family and honor Tim’s life, you are invited to view his Funeral Service which will be live streamed via Facebook on Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5th, 2021. The recording of his funeral service will be available for viewing for 48 hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to: Global Health Ministries, 7831 Hickory St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432; St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Archbold, Ohio; Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio or to 4-H Camp Palmer, Inc., 26450 Co. Rd. MN, Fayette, OH 43521.

If you choose, you may forward memorial contributions or other messages to the funeral home address.

To leave online condolences for Tim's family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.