Timothy Winright (1967-2022)

Timothy J. Winright age 55, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 6:05 A.M. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in his residence surrounded by family.

Timothy was a graduate of Seminole High School in Seminole, Florida, and spent most of his life as a contractor, making custom cabinets and counter tops for over 35 years.

Timothy was raised in the Catholic faith. He attended Sacred Heart Church, in Montpelier, and later attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Edon, Ohio

Timothy was born on January 29, 1967, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of John L. Winright and Patricia Hug Juhl, and they both survive.

Timothy is survived by one son, Wyatt Winright (Mother, Penny Snyder); his father and stepmother, John L. (Marilyn) Winright; his mother, Patricia Juhl; four brothers, Tobias (Elizabeth) Winright, Tyler (Cindy) Winright, Joshua (Jessica) Winright, and Caleb Winright; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Timothy is preceded in death by one brother, Troy Winright.

A memorial service celebrating Timothy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Revelation Chapel, 6265 East County Rd 800 N, Fremont, Indiana 46737, with Pastor John L. Winright officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 A.M..

Memorial contributions are requested to the family for funeral expenses.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

