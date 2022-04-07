Toledo Air National Guard Unit To Perform Night Flying

Facebook

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs., April 7, weather permitting.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:00 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.