Janet L. Arnold (1964 – 2026)

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(Devoted Wife, Mother & Grandmother)

Janet L. Arnold, age 61, of Toledo, OH passed away with her family by her side, on Monday, May 18, 2026, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born on Sept. 20, 1964.

Janet was a strong and resilient woman who previously fought and overcame breast cancer. She had so much strength, determination, and an unwavering spirit.

She never once complained or said “why me.” Throughout every challenge, she continued to put her family first and filled the lives of those around her with love and compassion.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, very proud grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. To know her was to love her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years of marriage, Richard Arnold; children, Dana (Ryan) Contos and Kristin (Chad) Thielen; and her cherished grandchildren, Alexis Leu, Kaydence Proshek, Kalli Proshek, Kenzi Proshek, Kali Thielen, Caleb Thielen, Rylli Proshek, Bishop Proshek, and Dominic Thielen. Also left to cherish her memory are her sister, Brenda (Jim) Gillmore; and her brother, Randal Haines. Janet also leaves behind her nephews Derek (Mandy) Atwater, Justin (Ashley) Fern, Corey Haines, and Zachary Gillmore; and her niece, Rachelyn Gillmore.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Haines; her daughter, Shannon Arnold; her brother, Donald Fern Jr.; and her father, Donald Fern.

Janet will be remembered for her loving heart, incredible strength, and the special way she cared for those around her. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and grandchildren, who brought endless happiness to her life. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

The family would like to thank Dr. Al-Nsour and his oncology team, the wonderful nurses and staff at St. Anne’s Hospital, and Hospice.

Visitation will be held at Church of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3620 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 on Wednesday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon with services following at noon.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Homes.