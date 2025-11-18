Toledo Post Of Highway Patrol Names Trooper Of The Year

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Luis M. Rodriguez has been selected as the 2025 Trooper of the Year at the Toledo Post.

The selection of Trooper Rodriguez, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2025 at the Toledo Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the Toledo Post chose Trooper Rodriguez based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Rodriguez is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Rodriguez joined the Highway Patrol in 2021 and serves at the Toledo Post. Originally from Paramount, California and a graduate of Chino High School, Trooper Rodriguez earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Indiana Wesleyan.

During his career, Trooper Rodriguez has been awarded the Safe Driving Ribbon, Physical Fitness Ribbon, Criminal Patrol Ribbon two times, Traffic Safety Ribbon, Ace Ribbon, and Field Training Officer Ribbon.