Joseph “Buzz” Niestroy (1947 – 2025)

Joseph Gary “Buzz” Niestroy, age 78, of Delta, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 15, 2025, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania, surrounded by his devoted family.

Joe was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 1, 1947, to the late Joseph John Niestroy and Ellen (Wright) Niestroy.

He graduated from Clarenceville High School in 1965 and continued his education in law school before being drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

A man of quiet humility, he seldom spoke of his military service; however, he served two tours with great distinction, receiving multiple commendations and earning three Purple Hearts in recognition of his valor and sacrifice.

Following his honorable service, Joe resumed his studies and completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. He later joined his father in the family business, Atlas Signs, where he worked as a sign fabricator and installer.

Over the course of more than 25 years, he contributed significantly to the growth and reputation of the company, providing exemplary workmanship and dedicated service to his clients. He retired in 2010.

On February 22, 2003, Joe married Mary S. Belcher. The couple resided in Omer, Michigan, for 12 years before relocating to Delta. He took great pride in both their custom-built home in Omer and the properties they maintained in Michigan and Ohio, where his attention to detail was evident in the meticulous landscaping.

Joe was also an avid supporter of the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, and the University of Michigan football team.

He is survived by his wife, Mary S. Niestroy; his children, Gary (Christine) Caillouette of New Braunfels, Texas, Lynn Niestroy of Livonia, Michigan, Jeff Fry of Waldron, Michigan, and Maria (Frankie) Niestroy of South Lyon, Michigan; and his stepchildren, Steven (Beverly) Smith of Delta, Tonya (Greg) Fairchild of Sylvania, and Tammy (Jeff) Peace of Toledo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Caillouette, Ryan Joseph Caillouette, Amberli, Hailey, Elena, Nicholas, Jeff Fry II, Justin Fry, Noelani Fry, Tavita Niestroy, and Emma Niestroy; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Shawn) Fosgate, Kristen (Rory) Strugalski, Megan (Alex) Smith, Melissa (Christian) Valentine, Amanda (Raymond) Leroux, Kendra (Zach) Baroudi, and Stephen (Stephanie) Peace; numerous great-grandchildren; and many cherished friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Joey” Niestroy.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. A funeral service honoring Joe’s life will begin at 10:00 AM. on Thursday, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, where military rites will be accorded.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are encouraged to consider the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, in Joe’s memory.

