Treva Miller (1927-2020)

Treva L. Miller, 93, of Archbold, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. Treva was born April 15, 1927 in Nappanee, IN to Jacob and Mary Ann Miller. The family moved to Archbold in March 1936 and she graduated in 1945 from Ridgeville High School.

Treva worked various jobs including sewing for many people. She retired in 2014 at the age of 87 from Archbold Equipment Company (now known as Redline Equipment) after working there many years. Treva was “famous” among her nieces and nephews for her chocolate candies, caramels, cookies and pies!

She is survived by her sister Mabel Myers-Stryker, OH, brothers Glenn Miller-Montgomery, TX and Willard Miller-West Unity, OH, sister in law Joanne Miller-Archbold, OH and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, sisters Lulu Stuckey and Edna Rice, brothers Fredrick Miller, Howard Miller and Owen Ray in infancy, sisters in law Lucinda Miller, Anna Miller, Mary Miller and brothers in law Russel Myers, Milton Rice and Ivan Stuckey.

Private services will be held Monday, October 19th, 2020 at Central Mennonite Church where she was a member. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to MCC (Mennonite Central Committee) in care of Central Mennonite Church, 21703 State Route 2, Archbold, OH 43502. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

