Beverly Vokoun (1941-2020)

Beverly A. Vokoun, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Indian Meadows in Wauseon. She had worked for the City of Wauseon at the Water Department and the Zoning Commission.

Beverly was born in Adrian, Michigan on March 19, 1941, the daughter of Fred and Phyllis (Douglass) Barnes. Surviving is her son, Robert Vokoun of Wauseon; grandson, Jaren Vokoun; granddaughter, Alexis Rowe; four great-grandchildren, Aleya, Aubriana, Grayson and A.J.; and special niece, Pam Nofziger.

There will be no funeral services.