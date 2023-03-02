Triple H Farms Hosting Fulton County Breakfast On The Farm In June

The Fulton County agricultural community has announced the annual Breakfast on the Farm, Saturday, June 24, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Triple H Farms in Metamora, Ohio.

This free family-friendly event allows the community to enjoy a free, locally produced breakfast while having a close-to-home agricultural experience.

“Breakfast on the Farm gives the general public a firsthand look at modern food production,” shared Amanda Podach, Education Specialist, Fulton County Soil and Water Education Specialist.

“As the gap between producer and consumer continues to grow, we really want to offer the opportunity for the public to experience how farmers care for their animals, how they produce wholesome and safe food, and how they care for the land.”

Participants will enjoy a breakfast featuring an Ohio-grown and produced menu and a self-guided tour at the farm at 15167 State Route 64, Metamora.

They will meet the Herr families and learn about today’s modern tomato and grain farms.

Tractors and farm equipment will be available for viewing, as well as cows, calves, and horses. There will also be children’s activities and the opportunity to interact with commodity groups.

Triple H Farms is a fifth-generation family farm operated by the Tommy and Jenny Herr family in partnership with Tom, Sr., and Lynn Herr.

The Herr “Century Farm” has operated since 1910 when it originally began on US 20, west of Assumption growing grain, vegetables and tomatoes for the Toledo and Detroit markets.

In 1991, the farm was incorporated to be Triple H Farms, Inc. and continues to grow high quality corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, tomatoes, and beef today.

Triple H Farms is a member of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, the Gerald Grain Co-Op, and lifelong members of Fulton County Farm Bureau.

Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm is coordinated by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio Farm Bureau Fulton County, and the Fulton County OSU Extension, along with a community-based planning committee.

Registration is required for the 2023 Breakfast on the Farm event. Register at www.go.osu.edu/FultonBOTF2023 or by contacting Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, OSU Extension Fulton County Office, or the Fulton County Farm Bureau.