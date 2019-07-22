Twelve Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

A total of twelve individuals facing a total of twenty-four charges were indicted by the Williams County Grand Jury when the jury convened on July 16. Those indicted include Ryan Dangerfield, who was indicted on several counts in relationship to the death of Dylan Bible on June 23, 2019. More information on Dangerfield’s indictment can be found in the related article.

Also indicted were:

Travis D.W. Bauer, 30, of Fayette was indicted for escape, a third-degree felony. Bauer is charged with breaking or attempting to break the detention he was under in relation to an earlier felony charge on or about June 24.

Logan S. Beaverson, 23, of Camden was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony as well as aggravated possession of drugs, also a third-degree felony. Beaverson is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about November 17, 2018 as well as failing to bring a motor vehicle to a stop as ordered, causing substantial risk or serious physical harm to people or property.

Michael R. Buck, 28, of Maumee was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Buck is accused of using force or deception to enter a residence when another person was present or likely to be present and causing serious harm to another individual on or about June 13.

Nathan B. Cook, 27, of Angola was indicted for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. It is alleged that Cook trespassed in a habitation located in Edon when another person was present or likely to be present on or about June 26.

Gabriel V.W. Gutierrez, 31, of Defiance was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about March 1, Gutierrez possessed or used methamphetamine as well as was in possession of a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony drug charge as well as a previous felony offense of violence.

Mason D. Herzog, 18, of West Unity was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. It is alleged that Herzog caused serious harm to another on or about April 21.

Audrey M. Miler, 24, of Bryan was indicted for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Miler is accused of using force or deception to trespass in a habitation location in Bryan when another person was present or likely to be present on or about June 23.

Chad A. Mesloh, 22, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charges stem from instances that occurred on or about April 10, when Mesloh is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine, refusing to bring a motor vehicle to a stop, thereby causing substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property, as well as stealing a black Ford Fusion.

Matthew D. Sands, 28, of Montpelier was indicted for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Sands is accused of possessing a firearm on or about December 1, 2018, after having been previously convicted of a previous felony offense of violence.

Dwight D. Shaffer, 44, of Bryan was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about July 8, Shaffer intentionally tampered with evidence or provided misleading information to a public official engaged in an ongoing investigation.

Braden R. Whitlock, 22, of Stryker was indicted for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Whitlock is accused of having or possessing or using heroin on or about April 11 as well as of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

