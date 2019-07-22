Delta Man Sentenced For Drug Possession; Swanton Man Sentenced For Obstruction

Jesse J. Beverly, age 20, Delta pled guilty to Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about March 23, 2019, Mr. Beverly possessed Lisdexamfetamlne.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Beverly to one year of community control. He ordered Mr. Beverly to pay a fine of $100.

Christopher Brick, 19, of 3309 Co. Rd. H, Swanton, pled guilty to Obstructing Official Business. On March 23, 2019, he did purposefully prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance of a public official’s lawful duties.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Brick to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and pay a $100 fine.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Brick spending 90 days in CCNO.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.