Gwendolyn Grim (1944-2019)

Gwendolyn Nadine Grim, age 75, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 1:57 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Aperion Care Center in Angola, Indiana, where she was a patient.

Mrs. Grim was last employed at Burger King near Edon, Ohio, and had also been employed at other food service establishments at turnpike plazas over the years. She was currently attending the Montpelier Church of Christ and had previously attended the Columbia Church of Christ. Nadine enjoyed being with family and loved to talk to people and make them smile. She would drop everything to help others and was an avid reader of the Bible.

Gwendolyn Nadine Grim was born on Jan. 2, 1944, in Jefferson Township near West Unity, Ohio, the daughter of Robert C. and Doris M. (Taylor) Grim. She was preceded in death by her three husbands, William Wilson, Kenneth R. Shaw and Lloyd Lyon.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Alan (Victoria) Shaw, of Angola, and David Roger Shaw; a daughter, Angela Marie (Greg Scessna) Lyon, of Fremont, Indiana; her step children including Greg (Brenda) Lyon, of Edon, Ohio; four grandchildren; her mother, Doris Grim; and a sister, and brother, Sherry Dean and James Grim, both of Bryan, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by one son, William Rex Wilson, Jr., in 1962.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon. A grave side will follow on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., in the Edon Cemetery with Pastor Adam Fox officiating.

Memorials are requested to Charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.