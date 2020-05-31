Two Dozen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, May 19 and returned indictments against 24 individuals facing 42 charges. Those indicted include:

Cory J. Bartley, 31, of Indianapolis, Indiana was indicted for grand theft, a fourth degree felony. Bartley is accused of stealing $56,073.72 from Ken-Feld Group of Edgerton on or about May 1, 2020.

Anthony M. Bickman, 34, of Bryan was indicted for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that, on or about March 8, Bickman transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way that it was accessible to the operator or a passenger without leaving the vehicle.

Darci Brewer, 38, of Anderson, Indiana was indicted for failure to appear. Brewer is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous criminal offense.

Keith D. Carlin, 22, was indicted on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth degree felony. Carlin is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a fifteen-year old female between the approximate dates of March 25, 2019 and May 27, 2019.

Colin M. Dallas, 26, of West Unity was indicted on two counts of trespass in a habitation, each a fourth degree felony. Authorities allege that Dallas trespassed at a Stryker location when a person was likely to be present on or about May 12 and May 13.

Matthew H.T. Davis, 30, of Elwood, Indiana was indicted for grand theft, a fourth degree felony. Davis is accused of stealing $56,073.72 from Ken-Feld Group of Edgerton on or about May 1, 2020.

Celestial L. Delorey, 40, of Hicksville was indicted for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Authorities allege that Delorey conveyed methamphetamine onto the grounds of The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about February 11.

Emma Dennis, 52, of Bryan was indicted on one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and a fifth-degree felony. Dennis is accused of aiding and abetting Fitzgerald (see later indictment) in the commission of selling hydrocodone on or about January 23 as well as possessing or using hydrocone and methamphetamine on or about February 3.

Warren G. Edwards, 34, of Bryan, was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony. Edwards is accused of breaking into a Bryan residence, when another person was likely to be present, for the purpose of committing a criminal offense on or about July 23, 2019.

Brice J. Fisher, 27, of West Unity was indicted for illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Fisher is accused of possessing or viewings as well as engaging in the exchange of sexually oriented material of a teenage girl on or about October 1, 2016.

David L. Fitzgerald, 42, of Montpelier was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Two of the counts are fourth-degree felonies and one count is a third-degree felony. Fitzgerald is accused of selling or offering to sell methamphetamine on or about January 31 and hyrdocone on or about January 13 and January 23.

Jesse L. Goble, 19, of Elwood, Indiana was indicted for grand theft, a fourth degree felony. Davis is accused of stealing $56,073.72 from Ken-Feld Group of Edgerton on or about May 1, 2020.

Tiffany A. Hernadez, 29, of Bryan was indicted on three charges of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of creating a substantial risk to the health or safety of three children on or about April 16, after she had previously been convicted of endangering children charges by the Williams County Common Pleas Court as well as using or possessing methamphetamine or about May 11.

Brandon S. John, 31, of West unity was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that John possessed or used methamphetamine on or about February 24 and May 3.

Jason M. Johnson, 44, of Bryan was indicted for failure to appear. Johnson is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Jessica A. Lenz, no permanent address, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and assault, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment comes as a response to an event that occurred on or about May 10, when it is alleged that Lenz used or possessed methamphetamine and caused or attempted to cause physical harm to Deputy Tyler Maynard while he was performing his official duties.

Mark R. Maxson, 43, of Pioneer was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Maxson is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about May 2 after having previously been convicted of a domestic violence offense by the Bryan Municipal Court.

Matthew L. McClaine, 19, of Montpelier was indicted on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth degree felony. McClaine is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a thirteen year old female on or about May 11, 2019 and October 6, 2019.

Garrison F. Moses, 21, of Bryan was indicted on a total of five charges including two counts of vandalism, each a fifth degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. Moses is accused of vandalizing property owned by The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about July 22, 2019 and August 7, 2019. He is additionally charged with trespassing in a Bryan location when another person was likely to be present on or about April 21, 2019 as well as stealing from a disabled adult on or about April 23 and April 27.

Mandy S. Oberlin, 41, of Bryan, was indicted for failure to appear. Oberlin is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

John A. Parsons, Jr. 38, of Bryan was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Parsons caused or attempted to cause harm to a family or household member on or about April 27, after having previously been convicted of a domestic violence offense by the Norwalk Municipal Court.

Seth T. Patterson, 26, of Butler, Indiana was indicted for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other drug of abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities claim that Patterson was carrying a firearm while driving under the influence on or about April 25, 2020.

Michael E. Pryslak, 21, of Muncie, Indiana was indicted on one count of identity fraud, a third-degree felony, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. Pryslak is accused of using a 69 year old females identifying information to defraud the woman of $3104 on or about November 7, 2019.

Maes G. Yunker, 44, or Montpelier was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Yunker is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about February 3.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.