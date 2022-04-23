Lorene Wieland (1919-2022)

Facebook

Lorene A. Wieland, age 102, of Wieland Road, Defiance, Ohio passed away early Thursday morning, April 21, 2022 in Hillside Country Living, rural Bryan, Ohio.

She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 24, 1919, the daughter of Phillip and Freida (ZumMallen) and Walsh.

On August 23, 1940 she married Dennis Wieland and he preceded her in death on January 18, 1987. She went to Schmachtenberger Grade School.

She was in the 4-H Club 1931-1933 and graduated from Ney High School in 1938. She then went to Wayne University (Beauty School) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana graduating in 1939.

Lorene was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan, Ohio. She was a beautician and housewife, helping her husband with farming and other farm chores.

She enjoyed puzzles, mowing her lawn, and making plastic Christmas ornaments.

Surviving Lorene are, her daughter, Dolores Franzdorf and her three sons, Roger, Michael (Ruth) and Denver (Joyce) all of Bryan, Ohio. Her daughter-in-law, Goldie Wieland. Eight grandchildren. one step-grandson, twelve great-grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Robert (Goldie) Wieland, her son-in-law, Paul (Dolores) Franzdorf, her brother, Clarence Walsh, her sisters, Esther Deepe and Myrtle Daft, her grand-daughter, Laura Wieland, and her great-grandson, Weston Morr.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Wieland family, Monday, April 25, 2022, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. Friends may also call 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evansport Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan, Ohio or the Charity of Donor’s Choice.

The obituary was lovingly prepared by the Wieland family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com.

