Two Fulton County Wrestlers Earn All-American Honors At 14-Under National Duals In Florida

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ALL-AMERICAN HONORS … Mason Pitzen, an incoming eighth grader at Wauseon Middle School (left) and Gus Legato, an incoming freshman at Archbold High School (right) achieved All-American honors in the 14-Under National Wrestling Duals for Team Ohio USA Wrestling held in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Both wrestlers competing for the Empyre Wrestling Club of Wauseon went unbeaten in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

The Empyre Wrestling Club of Wauseon has been in existence for over two years, and now it has produced a couple of All-American wrestlers in Gus Legato and Mason Pitzen.

Legato and Pitzen recently competed through USA Wrestling for Team Ohio in the 14-Under National Duals held June 9-12 in Wesley Chapel, Florida, just outside of Tampa going undefeated in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling at the four-day event.

They were two of only three wrestlers on the 14-Under Team Ohio roster to go undefeated in both Greco-Roman and freestyle events.

According to Empyre Wrestling Club director Blake Pitzen, Legato and Pitzen qualified for nationals after earning their tickets by placing in both freestyle and Greco-Roman at the state tournament.

“It was cool to show that all of those years that we’ve been working and the sacrifices we’re making, and it’s starting to pay off,” noted Blake Pitzen.

“It’s not an easy task going undefeated in four straight days of wrestling and keeping the same mindset and the level of intensity.”

Legato, who is an incoming freshman at Archbold High School this fall, went 15-0 in the nationals competing in the 225-pound weight class.

He posted a spotless 8-0 record in Greco-Roman with five technical falls and two falls. In the championship match, he defeated Kayden Moore of Wisconsin in a 10-0 technical fall victory.

Legato went unbeaten at 7-0 with four falls and three technical falls in freestyle competition. In his championship match against Troy Rivera of California Silver, he made quick work of Rivera with an 11-second fall.

Blake Pitzen credited Legato’s older sister, Vivian Legato, who is a nationally and state-ranked wrestler for Archbold High School and a two-time All-Ohioan for motivating her younger brother in the sport.

“With Vivian (Legato) she does a good job of really getting him (Gus Legato) kind of prepared,” said Blake Pitzen.

Gus Legato is looking forward to his freshman year with the Bluestreaks wrestling program and already knows the outstanding tradition that goes along with it.

“This gives me confidence for next year and just keep working at it,” said Legato. “The off-season work is where you get better at wrestling. It’s cool to go undefeated at nationals.”

Mason Pitzen, who is an incoming eighth grader this fall at Wauseon Middle School, has been involved in wrestling for ten years now.

The son of Empyre Wrestling Club director Blake Pitzen, Mason Pitzen, who competed at 120 pounds posted a perfect 6-0 record in Greco-Roman and unbeaten at 8-0 in freestyle.

“It feels really good because not a lot of people accomplish that,” said Mason Pitzen. “And I’m proud that I did that. I just got to keep training so I can get better.”

Pitzen pinned four of his six opponents; two of them were less than a minute along with a technical fall and a forfeit win in Greco-Roman.

He went unbeaten in freestyle going 8-0 including three falls and a technical fall victory.

Pitzen had a close call in the semifinals against Micah Donahue of Minnesota whom he had trailed by one point late in the match.

He eventually scored a takedown with seven seconds remaining and escaped with a 9-8 decision.

After surviving a close call in the semifinals, Pitzen would face Bryce Carlson of Kansas in the championship match. He made quick work of Carlson pinning him in just 16 seconds.

Pitzen admitted that he prefers the freestyle over Greco-Roman because he could use his entire body (freestyle) compared to upper body (Greco-Roman).

“Wrestling has really helped me with everything, and it helped me with mental toughness and putting the effort in,” said Mason Pitzen. “I tell everyone, just keep on working and you’ll get there soon.”

Legato and Pitzen were both individual champions in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League junior high wrestling tournament last season.

“It’s super cool that they continue to put in the work,” said Blake Pitzen. “A lot of people, kids and families once wrestling ends, they stop.

“I have a saying that I say to all the kids, you go to practice, and I always say what is on the other side of hard, and the kids say success.”