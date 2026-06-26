OHSAA Board Unanimously Elevates Girls Flag Football To 29th Recognized Sport For 2026-27

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has elevated girls flag football to a fully recognized sport for the 2026-27 school year, following a unanimous vote of the OHSAA Board of Directors at its June meeting.

Girls flag football becomes the OHSAA’s 29th recognized sport, including 15 sports for girls and 14 for boys.

There are now 23 high school state associations in the United States that sanction girls flag football and a total of 40 states that offer girls high school football programs. Flag football will be included as a new sport in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“The OHSAA is so proud to welcome girls flag football to our family,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “Flag football has grown so rapidly and will continue to do so.

“The Browns, Bengals and NFL put in so much work to promote the game and bring us to this moment to welcome girls flag football to the OHSAA.”

This past spring, there were 162 high school girls flag football teams in Ohio. In May, the OHSAA partnered with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to conduct a high school state tournament event, which was won by Macedonia Nordonia.

“The Bengals are proud to support girls flag football and celebrate this historic milestone, which will help pave the way for the sport’s continued growth and success,” said Bengals Vice President Elizabeth Blackburn.

“Full sanctioning is a testament to the dedication of many advocates who helped make it possible, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, athletic directors, players, coaches and referees.

“The rapid expansion of flag football across Ohio reflects the passion, talent and commitment young women have for the game. We are excited to see the opportunities this creates for future generations of athletes.”

The OHSAA has been meeting with Ohio flag football leaders for several years. The growth of girls flag football began in 2021 with the creation of the first Girls High School Flag Football division in Northeast Ohio.

Three years ago, there were 20 schools in Ohio that had a team. Girls Flag Football is included in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

“The recognition of girls flag football as an official varsity sport in Ohio is a tremendous milestone for student-athletes across the state,” said Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

“At the Cleveland Browns, we believe in creating more opportunities for young athletes to learn, compete and grow through the game of football and this decision marks just the beginning of that journey for many young women across Ohio.

“We’re proud to support the continued growth of girls flag football and look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on schools, communities and the next generation of players.”

Dates for the 2027 season and tournament will be determined in the near future. The Bengals and Browns will continue to be heavily involved with girls flag football in Ohio.