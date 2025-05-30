Two Michigan Men Sentenced In Connection With Robbery At Archbold Car Dealership

Kemonie J. Williams

PRESS RELEASE – Two men were recently sentenced for their roles in a robbery at Terry Hendrick’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep dealership in Archbold on November 27, 2024.

Robert L. Freiburger, III, age 18, of Oxford, Michigan, previously pled guilty to one count of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Possessing Criminal Tools, and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Freiburger, did knowingly attempt to steal a motor vehicle; he did receive, retain or dispose of certain property of another, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that said property had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense; he did possess or have under the person’s control key fobs, glove, ski masks, cell phones, electronic programming device, firearms with purpose to use it criminally; and he did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Robert L. Freiburger, III, to 4 years of community control. He ordered Mr. Freiburger to serve 180 days in CCNO; pay prosecution costs; pay restitution in the amount of $8,000 to the victim; successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare; be assessed for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; consent to suspicionless searches; comply with a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew; have no contact with the victim; have no contact with co-defendants; and obtain a valid Operator’s license and auto insurance.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Freiburger serving 6 to 12 months in prison for the count of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 6 to 18 months in prison for the count of Receiving Stolen Property, 6 to 12 months in prison for the count of Possessing Criminal Tools, and 6 to 18 months in prison for the count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

Also sentenced was Kemonie J. Williams, age 28, of Highland Park, Michigan after pleading guilty to Attempted Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 2 counts of Burglary, and Vandalism.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Williams attempted to while employed by, or associated with, any enterprise did conduct or participate in, directly or indirectly, the affairs of the enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity; he attempted to steal a vehicle; he did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit in the structure or separately secured or separately occupied portion of the structure theft; and he did knowingly cause physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by Victim when the property was used by its owner or possessor in the owner’s or possessor’s profession, business, trade, or occupation, and the value of the property or the amount of physical harm involved was one thousand dollars or more.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Kemonie J. Williams to serve a minimum of 4 years and a maximum of 6 years in prison for Count 1, 12 months in prison for Count 5, 36 months in prison for Count 9, 36 months in prison for Count 11, and 12 months in prison for Count 14. Said prison terms for Counts 5, 9, 11, and 14 shall be served consecutively to each other, and concurrently to Count 1.

He ordered Mr. Williams to pay prosecution costs. He received credit for 177 days in jail.