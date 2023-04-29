Two People Killed In Two-Vehicle Collision In Fulton County

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 12000 block; of US 20 at around 9:00pm on April 28, 2023.

A dark colored Volkswagen hatchback was traveling westbound on US 20, while a maroon Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound.

The vehicles collided, causing the maroon Chrysler to flip off the roadway where it caught fire. The Chrysler was being driven by Robert Thomas Jr, 37, of Toledo, OH. Robert as well as a passenger, Cara Charland, 32, of Toledo, OH were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Two additional juvenile occupants from the Chrysler were ground transported to Toledo Hospital. The two juveniles are currently in critical condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen, an Alan Glass, 20, of Morenci, MI was ground-transported to Toledo Hospital as well and is currently in stable condition.

The Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office was assisted on scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fayette Police Department, Lyons Royalton Fire Department, Delta Fire Department, Wauseon Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.’

This crash remains under investigation.