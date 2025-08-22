Two Teens Critically Injured In Williams County Crash

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving two vehicles that occurred on August 22, 2025 at approximately 9:43 a.m. The crash occurred on State Route 49 at US 20, Northwest Township, Williams County Ohio.

Trevor Boss, age 19, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was operating a 2011 Subaru Legacy northbound on State Route 49 when failed to yield to approaching traffic after stopping at a stop sign.

Gary Mays, age 43, of Toledo, Ohio, was operating a 2007 Freightliner CST 120 was eastbound on US 20 when he struck the Subaru.

The collision caused Trevor Boss’ vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway where it struck a traffic sign on the northeast corner of the intersection. The Freightliner driven by Gary Mays traveled off the right side of the roadway coming to rest east of the intersection.

Mays was transported to Parkview Montpelier Hospital by Williams Count EMS with minor injuries. Boss was transported to Cameron Hospital in Angola Indiana by Williams County EMS.

Isaak Nespo, age 18, of Akron, Ohio, who was the front seat passenger in the Subaru, was also transported to Cameron Hospital by Williams County EMS.

Skyler Nespo, age 18, of Akron, Ohio, was the left rear seat passenger of the Subaru. Skyler Nespo was ejected from the vehicle and flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana by Samaritan Medical Transport, he remains in serious condition.

Brendan Ellis, age 19, of Akron, Ohio, who was the right rear passenger of the Subaru, was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center, by Mercy Health Life Flight, in serious condition.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Fire and Rescue, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Hutch’s Towing and John’s Towing.