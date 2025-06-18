Two-Vehicle Crash In Van Wert County Leaves One Dead

PRESS RELEASE – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on June 17, 2025 at 1:04 p.m.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Van Wert Decatur Road and US 224 in Pleasant Township, Van Wert County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 GMC Terrain, operated by John J. Freund, 92, of Van Wert was traveling westbound on Van Wert Decatur Road.

Mr. Freund stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection of US 224 before attempting to make a left turn on US 224.

Mr. Freund failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2022 Volvo semi operated by Adnan Perenda, 51, of Fort Wayne, IN that was traveling eastbound on US 224. Mr. Freund was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Van Wert County EMA, CERT, and Hague Towing and Repair.

The crash remains under investigation.