Nine Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

PRESS RELEASE – On June 16, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

–Keenan R. M. McClain, age 24, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of OVI and one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about May 18, 2025, he allegedly did operate any vehicle, streetcar, or trackless trolley within this state, when at the time of the operation he was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, and being asked by a law enforcement officer to submit to a chemical test or tests, and being advised by the officer the consequences of his refusal or submission to the test or tests, refused to submit to the test or tests; and he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 25CR75.

–Shelbey A, Thomas, age 34, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Fentanyl—Related Compound. On or about May 9, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use a fentanyl-related compound. 25CR81.

–Machelle Ramirez, age 58, of Toledo, OH, was Indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about June 10, 2025, she allegedly did fall to appear for Sentencing Hearings as required, after having been released on her own recognizance In connection to felony offenses. 25CR80.

-Logan Maness, age 39, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Menacing by Stalking. On or about June 7, 2025, he allegedly by engaging in a pattern of conduct, did knowingly cause another to believe that he would cause physical harm to them or a family or household member, or cause mental distress to them or a family or household member of theirs. 25CR76

–Ceatreaon D. Phillips, age 33, of Toledo, OH, was Indicted on two counts of Intimidation of a Witness In a Criminal Case. On or about November 12, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly and by force or by unlawful threat of harm to any person or property attempt to influence, intimidate or hinder the victim of a crime in the filing or prosecution of criminal charges. 25CR78.

-Nicholas Shirey, age 46, of Marion, OH, was indicted on two counts of Burglary. On or about January 9, 2022, he allegedly did by force, stealth or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured structure that is a permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any other person, not the accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present, with the purpose to commit in the habitation any criminal offense. 25CR79.

-Denise Molina, age 42, of Swanton, OH, was Indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, one count of Burglary, and one count of Aggravated Burglary. On or about May 24, 2025, she allegedly did by force, stealth or deception trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured structure with the purpose to commit in the structure any criminal offense, and the defendant allegedly inflicted, or threatened to inflict physical harm on another. 25CR82.

–Lucas Stokes, age 43, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Using Weapons While Intoxicated, 2 counts of Domestic Violence, and one count of Assault. On or about June 10, 2025, he allegedly carried a firearm while intoxicated, and allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer. 25CR77.

–Joseph R. Strzelecki, age 19, of Oxford, MI, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, one count of Robbery, three counts of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Conspiracy, two counts of Burglary, two counts of Vandalism, one count of Safecracking, one count of Theft, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, and two counts of Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case.

On or about June 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025, he allegedly while employed by, or associated with, any enterprise did conduct or participate in, directly or indirectly, the affairs of the enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity or the collection of an unlawful debt.

On or about November 27, 2024, he allegedly did, by 2923.03 complicity, in attempting or committing a theft offense upon Victim or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense, have a deadly weapon on or about his person or under his control; he allegedly by 2923.03 complicity, did attempt to steal three vehicles; he allegedly did, with purpose to commit or promote or facilitate the commission of Robbery, plan or aid in planning the commission of the specified offense with another person or persons; he allegedly by 2923.03 complicity, did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit in the structure or separately secured or separately occupied portion of the structure theft; he allegedly by 2923.03 complicity, did knowingly cause physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by Victim regardless of the value of the property or the amount of damage done and the property or its equivalent was necessary in order for its owner or possessor to engage in the owner’s or possessor’s profession, business, trade, or occupation; he allegedly by 2923.03 complicity, with the purpose to commit an offense, did knowingly enter, force an entrance into, or tamper with a vault, safe, or strongbox; he allegedly did by 2923.03 complicity, steal key fobs, strong box with cash, and gloves from another; and he allegedly by 2923.03 complicity, did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence, or had chronic alcoholism.

On or about February 20, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly and by force or by unlawful threat of harm to any person or property or by unlawful threat to commit any offense or calumny against any person, attempt to influence, intimidate, or hinder a witness to a criminal or delinquent act by reason of the person being a witness to that act. 25CR83.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.