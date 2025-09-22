Two-Vehicle Crash In Wood County Leaves Metamora Woman With Minor Injuries

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Middleton Township, Wood County. The crash occurred on State Route 25 near milepost 17 at 6:45 p.m. this afternoon.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Buick Encore and a 2017 Honda Odyssey were traveling south on State Route 25, approaching King Road.

The driver of the 2020 Buick Encore performed a u-turn from the right lane into the path of the 2017 Honda Odyssey, which was traveling in the left lane, resulting in a collision which left both vehicles disabled in the roadway.

The Buick Encore was operated by Aubrie Sell, 20 years of age, of Metamora. Ms. Sell and her passenger, Chloe Haberman, 20 years of age, of Lima, both sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The Honda Odyssey was operated by Khaled Saleh, 41 years of age, of Columbus. He, his adult passenger and five children sustained minor injuries. All seven occupants of the Honda Odyssey were transported to the Toledo Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Middleton Township Fire & EMS, Bubba’s Towing and BG Towing. This crash remains under investigation.