Issues & Candidates For The Upcoming November Election

WILLIAMS COUNTY – Issues

-Williams County Public Library – Renewal tax levy for the benefit of Williams County Public Library operating expenses, for 5 years.

-Village of Montpelier – Income tax levy to provide funds for operations, delivery, acquisition, equipping, repair and maintenance for fire protection and police personnel, equipment and vehicles until year 2035.

-Village of Edgerton – Renewal tax levy for Village of Edgerton for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

-Brady Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Brady Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

-Bridgewater Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Bridgewater Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

-Florence Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Florence Township for fire protection purposes, for 3 years.

-Northwest Twp. – Renewal tax levy for NW Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

-Northwest Twp. – Renewal tax levy for NW Township for operating & maintaining cemeteries, for 5 years.

-Superior Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Superior Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

-Edon NW School District – Income tax for the purpose of current expenses of the school district, for 5 years.

-N.C. Local School District – Income tax for the purpose of current expenses of the school district, for 5 years.

-Madison Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Madison Township for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and appliances, for 5 years.

-Springfield Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Springfield Township for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing of roads, streets & bridges, for 5 years.

-Springfield Twp. Park District – Replacement tax levy for Springfield Twp. Park District for parks and recreational purposes, for 5 years.

-Saunders Theater 3 LLC (140 S Lynn St)- Bryan B only – Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor on Sundays by Saunders Theater Operations 3 LLC, at 140 S Lynn St, Bryan.

-Saunders Theater 3 LLC (140-148 S Lynn St)- Bryan B only – Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor on Sundays by Saunders Theater Operations 3 LLC, at 140-148 S Lynn St, Bryan.

-Millcreek Twp.- Alvordton Town & Tavern Inc – Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor on Sundays by Alvordton Town & Country Tavern, Inc. at 106 E Main St, Alvordton, OH.

WILLIAMS COUNTY – Candidates

-Board Of Public Affairs: Karen Ford, Robert Eyre, Brian Davis, Debra Beevers – Write In

-Blakeslee Council: Nicholas Reed, Linda Muehlfeld, Robert Mohre

-Brady Twp. Trustee: James Eisel, Tim Nofziger

-Bridgewater Twp. Trustee: Austin Rummel, Brandon Hinkle

-Bryan City Board Of Education: Caleb Turnbull, Debra Opdycke, Dustin Schlachter, Lynn Wieland

-Bryan City Council: Mary Leatherman, Feroen Betts, Richard Hupe, Stephen Alspaugh

-Bryan Mayor: Carrie Schlade

-Center Twp. Trustee: Julie Davis, Kevin Herman, Ryan Muehlfeld, Robert Sammons

-Edgerton Council: Brian Bowsher, Sharon Blinzler, Jason Gruver, Pamela S Wampler, Stephanie Gary

-Edgerton School Board: Nick Hug, Gary Plotts – Write-In, Dawn Fitzcharles – Write-In

-Edon Council: David Loughborough, Aimee Bell, Daniel Ankney, Lee Lawrence

-Edon Northwest Board Of Education: Christian Appel, David Wehrle, Ashley Reed

-Florence Twp. Trustee: Donald Imm, Mark Trausch

-Holiday City Council: Shawn Clark, Cooper Clark, Jodi Faunce

-Holiday City Mayor: Pamela Clark

-Jefferson Twp. Trustee: Austin Poynter, Brian Batterson, Tom Stotz

-County Judge: Kent North

-Madison Twp. Trustee: Curtis L Short, Jennifer A Zuver, Mark Schmucker

-Madison Twp. Trustee: Colt Fackler

-Millcreek Twp. Trustee: Del Kuney, Donald Kunkle

-Millcreek-West Unity School Board: Brian Wieland, Elishah Siegel, David Dempsey

-Montpelier School Board: Jennifer Schlosser, Dunne Gambler, Nate Rose

-Montpelier Village Council: Kevin Motter, Melissa Ewers

-North Central School Board: Mark Moreland, Timothy Livengood, Kati Burt

-Northwest Twp. Trustee: Paul Green Jr, Robert Kissinger II

-Pioneer Council: Dean Frisbie, Trever West, Gary Miller, Brock Zuver, Aaron Filson, Bryan Gendron, Tara J Burnett

-Pulaski Twp. Trustee: Tom Saul, Brad Louys, Ken Epling, Scott Noble

-Springfield Twp. Trustee: Eric Creighton, Steve Planson

-St. Joe Twp. Trustee: Richard Moffett, Roger Muehlfeld

-Stryker School Board: Chase D Stuckey, Sharon Von Seggern

-St. Joe Fiscal Officer: Jodi Radabaugh

-St. Joe Twp. Trustee: Kip Pahl

-Stryker School Board: Lincoln Calvin

-Stryker Village Council: Mikolaj Wlasiak, Vicki Cameron

-Superior Twp. Trustee: Michael Trausch, Jacob L. Borton

-West Unity Council: Stephen A Marvin, Nathan Massie, Terri Lebowsky, Scott Dunson, Randy Mahlman, Brock McNeal

FULTON COUNTY – Issues

-Fulton County Health Department – Replacement property tax levy (0.5 mills, 10 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) to fund health programs.

-Village of Delta – Additional property tax (0.25 mills, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026) for garbage and refuse collection.

-Village of Lyons – Renewal (3 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for current operating expenses.

-Village of Metamora – Replacement property tax (0.5 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for park maintenance and recreation purposes.

-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.07) regarding residency or business ownership requirement for persons serving on boards and commissions.

-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.01) regarding Civil Service Commission member eligibility.

-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.02) regarding Planning Commission member eligibility.

-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.03) regarding Board of Zoning Appeals member eligibility.

-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.05) regarding Charter Revision Commission member eligibility.

-Archbold Three – Local Option (Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages, off-premise) Casey’s General Store #5152, 705 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

-Chesterfield Township – Renewal (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire and rescue.

-Chesterfield Township – Renewal (2 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for road construction and repair.

-Clinton Township – Additional property tax (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026) for road improvements.

-Fulton Township – Renewal (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire expenses.

-German Township – Replacement (0.6 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire apparatus, equipment, and expenses.

-Pike-Delta-York Local School District – Additional income tax (1.25%) for a continuing period beginning January 1, 2027, for current expenses.

-Wauseon Exempted Village School District – Renewal property tax (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for Wauseon Public Library current expenses.

FULTON COUNTY – Candidates

-Member of Council – Wauseon: Heather Galbraith, Sarah Heising, Kevin A. Hite, Steve Schneider, Harold R. Stickley

-Member of Council – Archbold: Gary Dominique, Michael Evans, Chad W. Kern, Bryan A. Pietras, Brannon Wurster, Con Wyse

-Member of Council – Delta: Rachel Lynn Adams, Kyle Comers (Write-In), Kyle Riley (Write-In)

-Member of Council – Fayette: Joshua Beaverson, Kara Bird, Katie Colegrove, Kristin Johnson, Brittany Theis

-Member of Council – Lyons: Arthur J. Call, Julie Fenicle, Matthew Schmitz, James Thornton Jr.

-Member of Council – Metamora: Lee Ann Miller, Cynthia Pawlaczyk, John Pupos, Karen A. Siefker, Sandra Witt

-Member of Council – Swanton: Deacon D. Dzierzawski, Stephen Kasprzak, Noah Kreuz, Patrick L. Messenger, David Pilliod, Patricia Pilliod

-Township Trustee – Amboy: Richard Raab, Justin F. Simon

-Township Trustee – Chesterfield: Kyle Borton, Brad Nofziger, Tyler White

-Township Trustee – Clinton (Unexpired Term): Kevin M. Demaline, Larry Lammon III

-Township Trustee – Clinton: Richard D. Frey, Ivan A. Hite, Derek R. Meyer

-Township Trustee – Dover: Owen Borton, Stephen Michael Gustwiller, Kevin Raker

-Township Trustee – Franklin: Ben Johnston, Jack D. Rupp

-Township Trustee – Fulton: Joe E. Gombash, Don Smith

-Township Trustee – German: Jason A. Pursel, A.J. Short

-Township Trustee – Gorham: Eliott Richardson, Jason J. Simon, Brian Towers

-Township Trustee – Pike: Todd Miller, Jack E. Wagner, Wesley J. Willson

-Township Trustee – Royalton: Jacob Holland, RJ Lumbrezer

-Township Trustee – Swancreek: Rick Kazmierczak, Brian Meyer, Renee Walker

-Township Trustee – York: Joseph Howard, Jeffrey A. Mazurowski, Darlene Steiner, Amy J. Trowbridge

-Board of Education – LCBE: Jared J. Lefevre, Adam Smid

-Board of Education – Archbold: Gina M. Benecke, Skeat Hug, Christine Ziegler

-Board of Education – Anthony Wayne: Kyle J. Miller, Mike Stamm

-Board of Education – Evergreen: Jordyn Hein, Bailey Jankowiak, Jason Miller, Lindsay Mossing, Casey Schmitz, Adam Smith

-Board of Education – Fayette: Mathew U. Johnson

-Board of Education – Liberty Center: Neal Carter, Joshua Reed Jones, Kyle Kern, Andrea Oyer, Ashley Westhoven, Andrea Zacharias

-Board of Education – PDY: Craig Elton, Jeff Lintermoot

-Board of Education – Pettisville: Brent Hoylman, Justin Rufenacht, Pamela J. Skates

-Board of Education – Swanton: Steve Brehmer, John C. Schaller

-Board of Education – Wauseon: Jeff Feasby, Carla J. Rice, Larry L. Zimmerman, Jr.