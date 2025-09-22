Issues & Candidates For The Upcoming November Election

WILLIAMS COUNTY – Issues
-Williams County Public Library – Renewal tax levy for the benefit of Williams County Public Library operating expenses, for 5 years.
-Village of Montpelier – Income tax levy to provide funds for operations, delivery, acquisition, equipping, repair and maintenance for fire protection and police personnel, equipment and vehicles until year 2035.
-Village of Edgerton – Renewal tax levy for Village of Edgerton for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.
-Brady Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Brady Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.
-Bridgewater Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Bridgewater Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.
-Florence Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Florence Township for fire protection purposes, for 3 years.
-Northwest Twp. – Renewal tax levy for NW Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.
-Northwest Twp. – Renewal tax levy for NW Township for operating & maintaining cemeteries, for 5 years.
-Superior Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Superior Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.
-Edon NW School District – Income tax for the purpose of current expenses of the school district, for 5 years.
-N.C. Local School District – Income tax for the purpose of current expenses of the school district, for 5 years.
-Madison Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Madison Township for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and appliances, for 5 years.
-Springfield Twp. – Renewal tax levy for Springfield Township for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing of roads, streets & bridges, for 5 years.
-Springfield Twp. Park District – Replacement tax levy for Springfield Twp. Park District for parks and recreational purposes, for 5 years.
-Saunders Theater 3 LLC (140 S Lynn St)- Bryan B only – Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor on Sundays by Saunders Theater Operations 3 LLC, at 140 S Lynn St, Bryan.
-Saunders Theater 3 LLC (140-148 S Lynn St)- Bryan B only – Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor on Sundays by Saunders Theater Operations 3 LLC, at 140-148 S Lynn St, Bryan.
-Millcreek Twp.- Alvordton Town & Tavern Inc – Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor on Sundays by Alvordton Town & Country Tavern, Inc. at 106 E Main St, Alvordton, OH.
WILLIAMS COUNTY – Candidates
-Board Of Public Affairs: Karen Ford, Robert Eyre, Brian Davis, Debra Beevers – Write In
-Blakeslee Council: Nicholas Reed, Linda Muehlfeld, Robert Mohre
-Brady Twp. Trustee: James Eisel, Tim Nofziger
-Bridgewater Twp. Trustee: Austin Rummel, Brandon Hinkle
-Bryan City Board Of Education: Caleb Turnbull, Debra Opdycke, Dustin Schlachter, Lynn Wieland
-Bryan City Council: Mary Leatherman, Feroen Betts, Richard Hupe, Stephen Alspaugh
-Bryan Mayor: Carrie Schlade
-Center Twp. Trustee: Julie Davis, Kevin Herman, Ryan Muehlfeld, Robert Sammons
-Edgerton Council: Brian Bowsher, Sharon Blinzler, Jason Gruver, Pamela S Wampler, Stephanie Gary
-Edgerton School Board: Nick Hug, Gary Plotts – Write-In, Dawn Fitzcharles – Write-In
-Edon Council: David Loughborough, Aimee Bell, Daniel Ankney, Lee Lawrence
-Edon Northwest Board Of Education: Christian Appel, David Wehrle, Ashley Reed
-Florence Twp. Trustee: Donald Imm, Mark Trausch
-Holiday City Council: Shawn Clark, Cooper Clark, Jodi Faunce
-Holiday City Mayor: Pamela Clark
-Jefferson Twp. Trustee: Austin Poynter, Brian Batterson, Tom Stotz
-County Judge: Kent North
-Madison Twp. Trustee: Curtis L Short, Jennifer A Zuver, Mark Schmucker
-Madison Twp. Trustee: Colt Fackler
-Millcreek Twp. Trustee: Del Kuney, Donald Kunkle
-Millcreek-West Unity School Board: Brian Wieland, Elishah Siegel, David Dempsey
-Montpelier School Board: Jennifer Schlosser, Dunne Gambler, Nate Rose
-Montpelier Village Council: Kevin Motter, Melissa Ewers
-North Central School Board: Mark Moreland, Timothy Livengood, Kati Burt
-Northwest Twp. Trustee: Paul Green Jr, Robert Kissinger II
-Pioneer Council: Dean Frisbie, Trever West, Gary Miller, Brock Zuver, Aaron Filson, Bryan Gendron, Tara J Burnett
-Pulaski Twp. Trustee: Tom Saul, Brad Louys, Ken Epling, Scott Noble
-Springfield Twp. Trustee: Eric Creighton, Steve Planson
-St. Joe Twp. Trustee: Richard Moffett, Roger Muehlfeld
-Stryker School Board: Chase D Stuckey, Sharon Von Seggern
-St. Joe Fiscal Officer: Jodi Radabaugh
-St. Joe Twp. Trustee: Kip Pahl
-Stryker School Board: Lincoln Calvin
-Stryker Village Council: Mikolaj Wlasiak, Vicki Cameron
-Superior Twp. Trustee: Michael Trausch, Jacob L. Borton
-West Unity Council: Stephen A Marvin, Nathan Massie, Terri Lebowsky, Scott Dunson, Randy Mahlman, Brock McNeal
FULTON COUNTY – Issues
-Fulton County Health Department – Replacement property tax levy (0.5 mills, 10 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) to fund health programs.
-Village of Delta – Additional property tax (0.25 mills, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026) for garbage and refuse collection.
-Village of Lyons – Renewal (3 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for current operating expenses.
-Village of Metamora – Replacement property tax (0.5 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for park maintenance and recreation purposes.
-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.07) regarding residency or business ownership requirement for persons serving on boards and commissions.
-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.01) regarding Civil Service Commission member eligibility.
-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.02) regarding Planning Commission member eligibility.
-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.03) regarding Board of Zoning Appeals member eligibility.
-City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.05) regarding Charter Revision Commission member eligibility.
-Archbold Three – Local Option (Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages, off-premise) Casey’s General Store #5152, 705 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
-Chesterfield Township – Renewal (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire and rescue.
-Chesterfield Township – Renewal (2 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for road construction and repair.
-Clinton Township – Additional property tax (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026) for road improvements.
-Fulton Township – Renewal (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire expenses.
-German Township – Replacement (0.6 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire apparatus, equipment, and expenses.
-Pike-Delta-York Local School District – Additional income tax (1.25%) for a continuing period beginning January 1, 2027, for current expenses.
-Wauseon Exempted Village School District – Renewal property tax (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for Wauseon Public Library current expenses.
FULTON COUNTY – Candidates
-Member of Council – Wauseon: Heather Galbraith, Sarah Heising, Kevin A. Hite, Steve Schneider, Harold R. Stickley
-Member of Council – Archbold: Gary Dominique, Michael Evans, Chad W. Kern, Bryan A. Pietras, Brannon Wurster, Con Wyse
-Member of Council – Delta: Rachel Lynn Adams, Kyle Comers (Write-In), Kyle Riley (Write-In)
-Member of Council – Fayette: Joshua Beaverson, Kara Bird, Katie Colegrove, Kristin Johnson, Brittany Theis
-Member of Council – Lyons: Arthur J. Call, Julie Fenicle, Matthew Schmitz, James Thornton Jr.
-Member of Council – Metamora: Lee Ann Miller, Cynthia Pawlaczyk, John Pupos, Karen A. Siefker, Sandra Witt
-Member of Council – Swanton: Deacon D. Dzierzawski, Stephen Kasprzak, Noah Kreuz, Patrick L. Messenger, David Pilliod, Patricia Pilliod
-Township Trustee – Amboy: Richard Raab, Justin F. Simon
-Township Trustee – Chesterfield: Kyle Borton, Brad Nofziger, Tyler White
-Township Trustee – Clinton (Unexpired Term): Kevin M. Demaline, Larry Lammon III
-Township Trustee – Clinton: Richard D. Frey, Ivan A. Hite, Derek R. Meyer
-Township Trustee – Dover: Owen Borton, Stephen Michael Gustwiller, Kevin Raker
-Township Trustee – Franklin: Ben Johnston, Jack D. Rupp
-Township Trustee – Fulton: Joe E. Gombash, Don Smith
-Township Trustee – German: Jason A. Pursel, A.J. Short
-Township Trustee – Gorham: Eliott Richardson, Jason J. Simon, Brian Towers
-Township Trustee – Pike: Todd Miller, Jack E. Wagner, Wesley J. Willson
-Township Trustee – Royalton: Jacob Holland, RJ Lumbrezer
-Township Trustee – Swancreek: Rick Kazmierczak, Brian Meyer, Renee Walker
-Township Trustee – York: Joseph Howard, Jeffrey A. Mazurowski, Darlene Steiner, Amy J. Trowbridge
-Board of Education – LCBE: Jared J. Lefevre, Adam Smid
-Board of Education – Archbold: Gina M. Benecke, Skeat Hug, Christine Ziegler
-Board of Education – Anthony Wayne: Kyle J. Miller, Mike Stamm
-Board of Education – Evergreen: Jordyn Hein, Bailey Jankowiak, Jason Miller, Lindsay Mossing, Casey Schmitz, Adam Smith
-Board of Education – Fayette: Mathew U. Johnson
-Board of Education – Liberty Center: Neal Carter, Joshua Reed Jones, Kyle Kern, Andrea Oyer, Ashley Westhoven, Andrea Zacharias
-Board of Education – PDY: Craig Elton, Jeff Lintermoot
-Board of Education – Pettisville: Brent Hoylman, Justin Rufenacht, Pamela J. Skates
-Board of Education – Swanton: Steve Brehmer, John C. Schaller
-Board of Education – Wauseon: Jeff Feasby, Carla J. Rice, Larry L. Zimmerman, Jr.