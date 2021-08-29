Tyson Underwood (1976-2021)

Tyson Phillip Underwood, 45, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born January 10, 1976 in Bryan, Ohio, to Thomas W. and Darlene K. (Rex) Underwood.

Tyson was a 1994 graduate of Bryan High School. He was employed at Con-Agra Foods since 2017 as a skilled and respected technician. He previously worked at Arclor Mittal in Pioneer for 17 years.

Tyson’s prized possessions and true, true love were his pair of dogs, Diesel and Mad, “his boys”. Tyson was loved by everyone who knew him.

He always had a big smile on his face and was a fun-loving, free-spirited person. Tyson touched the hearts of many and will truly be missed.

Tyson is survived by his son, Ethan Underwood; step-daughter, Chloey Entenman; father, Thomas Underwood; mother, Darlene (Rex) Underwood; four brothers, Scott Ensmen, Brad (Becca) Underwood, Adam Roberts and Corey Swalley; sister, Nissa (Elric) Slater; nephews, Brendan and Kirk Slater. Tyson was preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a few cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

