John Doseck (1945-2023)

John C. Doseck, 77 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Vancrest of Hicksville. John was born August 31, 1945, in Celina, Ohio, the son of Charles H. (Juanita (Osborne) Doseck.

He was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He married Holly L. Mack on August 18, 1984, in Blakeslee, and she preceded him in death on June 20, 2019.

John was a Police Officer for the City of Bryan for 31 years, retiring on April 30, 2010.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. John enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling to upper Michigan, working word search puzzles, and his cats.

Surviving is his child, Evan Doseck of Bryan; two brothers, Russell (Mary Jane) Doseck of Lima, Ohio, and Gene (Linda) Doseck of Celina, Ohio; two sisters, Shirley (Jim) Fenstermaker of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Virginia (Jay) Hobler of St. Mary’s, Ohio. Six nieces and four nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Holly; and one brother, Richard Doseck.

Private graveside services for John C. Doseck will be held in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be directed to the Fraternal Order of Police, Captain Ford Custer Lodge 181, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com