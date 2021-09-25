Upcoming NAMI Meeting To Feature Presentation By Sufficient Grace Ministries

NAMI Four County’s meeting on Tuesday, October 5 will be presented by Kelly Gerken, founder and executive director of Sufficient Grace Ministries (SGM) based near Deshler.

Sufficient Grace was founded in 2004 by Gerken following the death of twin daughters and later a son.

The ministry provides area, state and global support and resources to families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

The support is in-person for families in northwest Ohio and other regions of the state as well as parts of central and southeast Michigan. Families who live in other areas – both in the United States and around the world – can receive SGM programs on-line. The ministry reaches more than 1,000 families each year, according to Gerken.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

To register for the in-person meeting, please contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by calling her at 419-405-3651.

Those attending the in-person meeting are strongly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of COVID vaccination status.

Persons who would rather participate virtually must also call or email Wendy Jennings to get the meeting link to NAMI’s Zoom account.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In addition to meetings held the first Tuesday every month, it provides free community education programs and offers free peer led support groups for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness.

All programming is open to the public. For more information about NAMI’s fall programming and support groups schedule, please go to their website: www.namifourcounty.org.