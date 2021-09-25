NAMI Offering Free Class For Parents & Care-Givers On Behavioral, Mental Health Issues In Youth

NAMI Four County will offer a free class for parents, other care-givers and persons who volunteer or work in helping professions with children and teenagers who have emotional, behavioral or mental health issues.

The class, called NAMI Basics, will be held on five consecutive Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon starting on October 9 and concluding on November 6. Classes will be held at the Montpelier public library, 216 E. Main St.

To register or for questions, please email Wendy Jennings, the class leader, at Wendy@namifourcounty.org or call 419-405-3651. Participants are encouraged to pre-register so enough hand-outs and materials can be prepared.

NAMI Basics focuses on issues that affect children and their families. Jennings explained, “Topics covered include how to develop confidence and stamina to support your child with compassion. You will learn about different types of mental health care professionals, available treatment options, and therapies in the area.

“The course will help prepare you for crisis situations and help you better understand how to navigate the public mental health care, school and juvenile justice systems,” she said.

“NAMI Basics offers parents and caregivers the unique opportunity to quickly realize that they are not alone,” Jennings concluded. “Recovery is a journey, and there is hope.”

Participants will receive weekly hand-outs on the material covered. Jammie Richmond, a NAMI member, will assist Jennings with the class.

The instructors have their own children with emotional, behavioral or mental health issues and speak from a position of experience and understanding of the challenges that families face.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest mental health advocacy organization. All mental health education programming and support groups are offered at no cost to the public.

For a complete listing of NAMI Four County’s fall programming, visit its website: www.namifourcounty.org.