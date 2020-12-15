V. Duane Burns (1934-2020)

V. Duane Burns, 86 of Edon passed away to his eternal home in heaven on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Parkview Nursing Center in Edgerton. He was born on September 24, 1934 in Highland Park, Michigan to Vernon John and Winifred (Rossbach) Burns.

Duane graduated from Hamilton, Indiana High School in 1952 and then went to Hillsdale College for a brief time, before entering into the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War. After his service to his country he went to Indianapolis, Indiana to the Lincoln Chiropractic College to get his Doctorate in Chiropractic and he also received a degree in Mechanotherapy.

From 1960-1975 he owned, operated and practiced Chiropractic at his business in Hicksville, Ohio and would also open another location in Edon from 1968-1999.

On May 1, 1975 he married Beverly J. Beaver in Adrian, Michigan and their love for one another was like no other. They happily lived in Edon and in 1989 Duane received his Real Estate License and began assisting his dear Beverly in running Beverly Jo Burns Realty in Edon until his retirement in 1999.

Duane will be sorely missed by his wife of 45 years, Beverly; three daughters Brenda (Thomas) Waffle of Angola, Indiana, Karen Ann (Thomas) Emerine of Middle Point, Ohio and Diane (Richard) Hall of Happy Jack, Arizona; a step daughter Karen L. Hukill of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren and a step grandson Gary L. Hukill; and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Bruce W. Burns.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Donations may be given to the donor’s favorite Christian Charity.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com