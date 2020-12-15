Lorene Sword (1924-2020)

Lorene M. Sword passed away in hospice on December 12 , at the age of 96, with loved ones at her side. A long-time Stryker resident, she most recently resided at Fountain Park in Bryan.

Lorene was born February 12, 1924, in Archbold, to Ilva (Weber) Grime and Lawrence “Sonny” Grime, in the family farmhouse. She got part of her education at the old red brick one-room Stutzman School. Lorene worked at the Home Restaurant before marrying Alonzo “Lonnie” Sword on June 24, 1949 and raising four daughters, Karen Sword, Betty Sword, Terry (Jim) Riggs, and Marsha Lucas.

Her husband preceded her in death in 1987. Also preceding her in death were siblings Cletus “Bud” Grime, Clarice Shelly, Kathleen Baer, Anna Miller, Harold “Jake” Grime, and two who died in infancy, and her step-son Roger Sword. She is survived by her daughters and her sister, Carole (Bill) Smith, and grandchildren Traci (Greg) Hartman, Todd Riggs, and Miranda (Steven) Penrose, and great-grandchildren Kaleb, Kortney, and Khloe Hartman, and Gabriel and Jacob Penrose, daughter-in-law Portia Sword, and step-grandchildren Jennie and Greg Sword, and many nieces and nephews.

A kind-hearted mother, Lorene raised her daughters with a gentle hand, as well as a whimsical sense of humor. Although shy in nature, she had an independent spirit and creativity to tackle the arduous tasks of her rural life alone after the death of her husband.

A believer in healthy eating and exercise, she filled many notebooks with advice on vitamins and nutrition. She was also an ardent gardener, growing a large variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as preserving them. She found happiness in the beauty of nature and the simple pleasures of hand-picked flowers, colorful leaves, or a beautiful sunset.

A talented seamstress, she sewed clothing for family and friends, and also crocheted countless works of art that will be long cherished by many. She enjoyed finding that special treasure atauctions and garage sales.

Lorene placed a deep faith in God, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stryker for over 50 years.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private with burial at Archbold Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the The Filling Home, N160 St Rt 108, Napoleon, OH 43545 and/or the First Baptist Church, 100 S. West St, Stryker OH 43557.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker is entrusted with the arrangements.