V. Dudley Hillard (1925 – 2024)

(1943 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Veteran

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Vaughn Dudley Hillard, of Montpelier, who left us just shy of his 99th birthday.

A resilient soul and a true patriarch, he entered the arms of Jesus on January 3, 2024 surrounded by the love of his family. His legacy is one marked by honor, commitment and a love story that spanned 73 remarkable years.

Vaughn Dudley Hillard was born on February 9, 1925 in Bridgewater Township, the son of Fay O. and Ina B. (Holt) Hillard.

He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1943 and went on to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri State University in Angola.

Dudley retired from Hause Valve in Montpelier where he worked as Chief Engineer for approximately 30 years.

Dudley served his country as a Staff Sargent in the United States Army, 12th Infantry Regiment Division, and did so with unwavering bravery during World War II, earning both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his valor.

His sacrifice and dedication to preserving freedom stand as a testament to the strength of character that defined his life.

A hero in every sense, he carried the weight of history on his shoulders and emerged as a symbol of resilience of generations to come.

Beyond his military service, Dudley found his greatest joy in the enduring love he shared with his beloved wife of 73 years, Nancy (Rundell) Hillard. They married on August 4, 1950 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier.

Their commitment to each other was a beacon of inspiration, weathering the storms of time with grace and unwavering devotion. His role as a loving husband, father and grandfather, shaped the foundation of a close-knit family.

Dudley is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Hillard; his loving children, Cynthia (Anver) Suleiman, Connie (Greg) Shoup, Stacie (Chuck) Moore and Steve Hillard; eight grandchildren, Shane (Marianne) Hillard, Kyle (Melody) Hillard, Travis (Sarah) Shoup, Brandon (Erika) Shoup, Anny (Tim) Gardner, Ashley (John) Waterson, Alysia (Seth) Miller and Briton (Brooke) Moore; and 17 great-grandchildren. Their family bonds, forged in love and strengthened through shared experiences, reflect the enduring legacy of al life well lived. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Genevieve Youse.

Dudley has a love of fishing, golfing, and woodworking. Many woodworking pieces of Dudley’s can be found in many households throughout Montpelier. He was also a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier.

Dudley will be remembered for his strength, kindness and the indomitable spirit that guided him. As we bid farewell to this extraordinary soul, we find solace in the countless memories and lessons he leaves behind. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the gratitude of a nation and the love of those who cherish him.

A celebration of Dudley’s life will take place on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. Military honors will be presented by the Montpelier Veterans at Riverside Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dudley’s memory to St. Paul’s Methodist Church or CHP Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.