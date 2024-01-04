Cletus Noll (1936 – 2024)

(Member Of Montpelier Moose & Eagles)

Cletus F. Noll, 87, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on September 19, 1936 in Caldwell, Ohio to Bernard E. and Irene K. (Crum) Noll. Cletus graduated from Coldwater High School in Ohio. He served in the Ohio National Guard for 3 years.

Cletus worked for New Idea in Coldwater, Ohio.

He was also a truck driver for various trucking companies for 18 years. Cletus was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Eagles. He also enjoyed playing cards and dancing.

He is survived by his children Carol Noll, Elaine Lowmaster, Jan (Carl- deceased) Sonneberger, Becky Noll, Louie (Don) Warnecke, Rose (Eric) Metz, Steve (Petra) Noll, Francis (Amanda) Noll and Bernadette (Marty) Warnecke; twenty-six grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; special friend Linda Palmer; siblings Susanna Sanning, Bernice Hemmelgarn, Adrian (Linda) Noll, Jerry (Carol) Noll, Charlene (Terry) Kittle, Marian (Duane) Kaiser, and brother-in-law Tom Zumberge.

Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, son Brian Noll, brothers Richard, Galen and Roger Noll and sister Rita Zumberge.

Visitation for Cletus will be on Friday, January 5th from 4-7pm and 10-11 am on Saturday at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, Ohio. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.