VARSITY BASEBALL: Schlosser’s 13 Ks Power Hilltop To 11-1 Win At Fayette

BBC NON-LEAGUE MATCHUP … Hilltop’s Micah Rossman leads off in the fourth inning of an 11-1 win over Fayette.
(PHOTOS BT JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
HOME CONTEST … Fayette’s Wyatt Bieber fights off a pitch during an at-bat last week versus Hilltop.
By: Joe Blystone
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
publisher@thevillagereporter.com
FAYETTE (May 8, 2025) - With Montpelier and Edgerton the odds-on favorites to be the first a...
SUBSCRIPTION CONTENT
The Village Reporter's website offers a mix of free and paid content. This news story is a paid subscriber feature. Subscribers receive full website access once successfully logged in. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting our local small business for a minimal weekly fee that costs less than a cup of coffee!
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed beyond we now offer your Hometown News online, in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for a small fee is the best deal around.