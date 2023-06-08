Velma Overmier (1928-2023)

Resident Of Archbold

Velma M. Overmier, age 94 years, of Archbold, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born July 19, 1928, at Wauseon, the daughter of Edward and Dinah (Leupp) Miller, and married Robert Overmier on December 30, 1950, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2012. She was a member of St. John’s Christian Church.

She is survived by four children, Debbie (John) Kauffman of Archbold, Diane (Brent) Moss of Bryan, Edward (Deb) Overmier of Bryan and Bill (Judy) Overmier of Archbold; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Dale Miller, Floyd Miller, Glen Miller, Leonard Miller Sr., and Orval Miller; and three sisters, Lorine Miller, Ruth Schmucker and Lucille “Buzz” Ziegler.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, at 11 AM at St. John’s Christian Church with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Hospice or St. John’s Christian Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

