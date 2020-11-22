Vern Clark (1918-2020)

Vern J. Clark, age 102, of Wauseon, Ohio, died Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 at Swanton Valley Care Center. He was born June 17, 1918 in Defiance, Ohio to Frances and Lillian (Dietrick) Clark. Vern married and was preceded in death by IvaDell (Foley) Clark, Arla (Murry) Clark and Virginia (Miller) Clark. Vern worked 30 years for Libbey Owens Ford. Vern was also a farmer and loved raising his animals.

He is survived by his 6 sons, Vern Joseph Jr. (Karen) Clark, Frances Leroy Clark, Ronald Richard (Sandy) Clark, Donald Edward Clark, John James Clark and David Lee (Mary) Clark; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchild; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his wives, IvaDell, Arla and Virginia; Vern was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Swanton Cemetery on County Road 1-1. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

