Village Of Edgerton Coordinates School To Work Program With Edgerton Local Schools

PRESS RELEASE – The Village of Edgerton has taken significant strides toward fostering a skilled workforce through its participation in the school-to-work program initiated by Edgerton Local Schools in 2022.

This initiative has not only provided valuable job opportunities for high school and college students but has also emphasized the critical role of developing young talent to serve the communities they live in.

Since its inception, the program has successfully employed student workers, allowing them to gain practical experience during both the summer months and the academic school year.

This hands-on approach not only enriches the students’ education but also strengthens the local community by cultivating a new generation of skilled workers committed to public service.

In a notable achievement, announced and approved this week by Edgerton Village Council, Dakota Burke, a student who began his journey with the Village of Edgerton in August 2023, has been promoted from a part time general laborer position to an electric line worker apprentice.

Dakota’s progress exemplifies the success of the school-to-work initiative, showcasing how early employment can lead to meaningful career paths in the skilled trades.

Dakota’s new role in the electric line worker apprentice program is particularly significant, as it assists the village in addressing the growing concern over the lack of workforce in the municipal electric utility industry.

As many seasoned professionals retire, the demand for skilled tradespeople continues to rise. By investing in young workers like Dakota, the Village of Edgerton is not only providing them with essential skills but is also ensuring that the community has access to reliable public services in the years to come.

“The skilled trades industry plays a vital role in maintaining the infrastructure of communities across Ohio. However, there is a pressing need to attract and develop young talent to fill the gaps left by an aging workforce,” said Edgerton Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles.

“Programs like the school-to-work initiative in Edgerton are crucial in addressing this challenge. They provide students with the opportunity to learn on the job, gain valuable experience, and develop a strong work ethic.”

The focus on the development of student workers, Edgerton Local Schools is not only preparing its youth for successful careers but is also investing in the future stability and growth of the community.

Edgerton Local Schools has students employed across the county at Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, Bard Manufacturing, Edgerton Village Market, Jim Schmidt Chevrolet, to name a few.

“The School-to-Work program at Edgerton Local Schools embodies our commitment to shaping a brighter future for both our students and our community.”

“By providing real-world job opportunities, we help students develop essential employment skills such as resume building, job interviewing, and workplace communication”, said Edgerton Business and Technology teacher Chase McClellan.

“This program empowers students to discover their passions, gain hands-on experience, and build career pathways that benefit not only their futures but also the Village of Edgerton.”

“Seeing students like Dakota Burke thrive and move into meaningful roles is proof of the program’s success and the strength of our partnership with local employers.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Village of Edgerton and the businesses across the surrounding counties who have employed our students. This program would not be possible without their support.”

“As Dakota Burke embarks on his journey in the electric line worker apprentice program, he stands as a testament to the positive impact of joint community-focused initiatives”, said Edgerton Mayor Bob Day.

“The Village of Edgerton is proud to support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, ensuring a brighter future for both the individuals involved and the community as a whole.”